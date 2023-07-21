Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nikitasha Chouhan, the 18-year-old daughter of a head constable, was killed by her boyfriend on Thursday as he disliked her talking to other boys, police officials investigating the case said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Zone-1) Shashank Singh said accused Yash Tiwari, who was in a relationship with Chouhan for a long time, suspected that Nikitasha talked to other boys on social media messaging applications, which he didn’t like.

When the two met on Thursday noon, the same topic sparked an argument between the two. As the argument intensified, Tiwari flashed a knife and attacked Chouhan on her throat multiple times. As a result, she bled profusely and died after some time.

Tiwari was produced in the court from where he was sent to the jail. Ratibad police said Tiwari had taken admission in Class 12 again to improve his marks.

He had taken admission in Maharishi Vidya Mandir. The police learnt through the school authorities that he had enrolled in school but owing to his arrogance and nefarious activities, his admission was cancelled.

