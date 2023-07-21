 Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadets Selected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: NCC Cadets Selected

Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadets Selected

General Manager Sonal Sokhi, NCc in charge Shekh Kamar and all teachers were present at the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A camp was organised to select the cadets for 13th MP battalion of NCC on the premises of Springdales Senior Secondary School.

Subedar Dalveer Singh and Havaldar Manoj encouraged the children to join NCC.

The life of students becomes disciplined once they join NCC and they learn many things, HavaldarDalveer said, adding that there are provisions for giving 5% additional marks for an NCC cadet in government jobs.

Principal of the school Mona Chatterjee said students should take part in NCC, because it enhances their personality. General Manager Sonal Sokhi, NCc in charge Shekh Kamar and all teachers were present at the programme.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Social Worker From Narmadapuram Feted In Delhi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration