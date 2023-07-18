Madhya Pradesh: Social Worker From Narmadapuram Feted In Delhi

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Social worker Neerja Satyendra Faujdar has been given a national award in Delhi for her contribution to society. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar, former member of Parliament KC Tyagi and former chairperson of Women’s Commission Mamata Sharma honoured her with a shawl and a citation in Delhi on July 16.

Those who get an opportunity to work for others are specially blessed by God, Kumar said, adding that Neerja Satyendra Faujdar would continue to work for the society. An organisation set up in the name of late Rajesh Pilot held the function.