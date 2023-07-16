 Madhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral

The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in-charge Praveen Kumar said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing three half-naked men in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar said.

"The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday," he said.

Six persons have been booked for rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said. In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.

Read Also
Indore: G-20: Guests To Have Dinner At 56 Dukan On July 21
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In Narmadapuram, Video Viral

Bhopal: Senior Asian Athletic Championship, Swapna Burman Wins Silver Medal

Bhopal: Senior Asian Athletic Championship, Swapna Burman Wins Silver Medal

Ratibad Suicide Case: Kin Allege Involvement Of Cyber Crooks From Pakistan

Ratibad Suicide Case: Kin Allege Involvement Of Cyber Crooks From Pakistan

Bhopal: Congress Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra From July 19

Bhopal: Congress Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra From July 19

Bhopal: 2 Restaurants Sealed For Serving Hookah, Liquor

Bhopal: 2 Restaurants Sealed For Serving Hookah, Liquor