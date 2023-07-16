Indore: G-20: Guests To Have Dinner At 56 Dukan On July 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of the G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting (LEMM) on July 21, the dinner of the Labour and Employment Ministers and delegates of the G-20 will be organised at 56 Dukan. Resultantly, the area will be declared special security zone on the day, where the entry of general public will be banned. Only those guests will be able to gain access whose names will feature in the list issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Various activities were organised in the city on Saturday in view of the G-20 meeting.

Preparations are on in full swing for the three-day meeting of G-20 Working Group and LEMM, scheduled to be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre from July 19 to 21.

There will be a dress code for shopkeepers and employees in 56 Dukan area. A variety of delicious dishes will be served to the foreign guests. Special security zone On July 21, 56 Dukan area will be a special security zone. There will be separate IDs for all people whose work area is 56 Dukan including local shopkeepers, cooks and waiters. There will be proper arrangements for the guests to sit. Since it is the rainy season, a waterproof dome will also be set up there.

Bike ride today for public awareness

To create public awareness about G-20 meetings a bike ride is being organised by the district administration from Residency on Sunday at 10 am. The bike ride will start from the Residency and end at the Shyam Tata showroom located at Rau.

The ride will cover GPO, MY Hospital, Manorama Ganj Ambedkar Statue, Crown Palace Hotel, MG Road, High Court, Regal Chauraha, MTH Compound, River Side Road, Rajwada, Padrinath, Collector Office, Mhow Naka, Annapurna Road, Rajendra Nagar and will end in Rau.

Lecture & slide show held at Emerald Heights School

In view of G-20 meetings, a lecture and slide show was organised at Emerald Heights International School. The programme was organised on the topic of Employment Working Group in connection with G-20 Summit. Also, through a slide show, 700 students were briefed about G-20 Summit and its importance etc. On this occasion, officials of the Labour Department and principal of the school Anamika Singh were present.

Importance of G-20 meetings explained to students

The students of Vaishanv Institute of Management were informed about the significance of the meeting of the 4th Employment Working Group (EWG) and also about the Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting (LEMM) to be held in the city. This programme was organised under the joint aegis of Assistant Labour Commissioner Office and Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management. In this programme, the students of the institute presented their views on the topic 'Need for skill development in the present scenario'. In which the performance of Sneha Garg, Disha Pamnani, Muskan Sachdeva, Palak Ahuja, Aakriti Verma and Kajal Joshi was commendable. Labour inspector MK Bairawat and ML Vyas explained the purpose of this event to the students. They said that earlier meetings were organised in Jodhpur, Guwahati and Geneva and now it will be held in the city. The director of the institute Dr George Thomas appreciated the performance of the students and congratulated them.

