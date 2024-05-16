Indore: Serum Institute To Hold Awareness session On HPV At MGM Medical College

MGM medical College, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to organise an awareness session on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. This initiative coincides with the administration of India's first indigenous Cervavac vaccine, which targets HPV strains associated with cervical cancer. SII has sent a letter to the dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, proposing organising an awareness session to educate students and staff about HPV, a viral infection known to spread among individuals.

With over 100 types, HPV infections have been on the rise, posing a significant health risk. The SII’s Cervavac vaccine, approved for individuals aged nine to 26, offers protection against cancer-causing HPV strains, making it a crucial tool in preventive healthcare efforts.

The government's recent inclusion of HPV vaccine in the health budget underscores its importance, particularly for adolescent girls aged nine to 14. “Cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in women and a leading cause of cancer deaths, often goes undetected due to a lack of symptom recognition.

However, initiatives like the awareness session at our college will help in disseminating crucial information about HPV and the importance of vaccination,” Dr Dixit said. He added that they have received the proposal and they will approve the same at the earliest to organise the session. SII will provide the vaccine at a discounted rate to the college students and staff. After the session, the healthcare professionals will extend awareness efforts to patients, ensuring broader community engagement. “Vaccinating doctors and staff not only protects them but also serves as a model for others, reinforcing the importance of preventive measures,” the Dean added.