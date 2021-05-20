Indore: Seven out of 56 oxygen plants operating, the rest will be ready in two months

Indore: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said out
of 56 oxygen plants to be set up in Indore division, 7 have started
operation. Dr Sharma was informing the divisional level Crisis Managment
Committee here on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was
presiding over the meeting.
Dr Sharma said that special efforts are being made to make government and private hospitals in the division self-sufficient in oxygen. The process to set up oxygen plants at 56 hospitals in the division started recently. The construction of remaining oxygen plants would be completed in the next two months.
Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh reiterated that disaster management committees have been formed from the Gram Panchayat to the district levels. With the society's participation, the district is moving rapidly towards controlling the situation.
The attendees include:
Water Resources Minister and in-charge of Indore district Tulsiram
Silawat, Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh
Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia, MLA Jeetu
Patwari, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Jeetu Jirati and Dr Rajesh
Sonkar, BJP leaders Gaurav Randivee, Krishnamurari Moghe, District
Panchayat President Kavita Patidar, former Chairman of Indore
Development Authority Madhu Verma, Congress leader Vinay Bakaliwal, IG
Harinarayanachari Mishra, DIG Manish Kapooria, Member of State Level
Disaster Management Committee, Dr. Nishant Khare among others were present.
