Indore: Seven out of 56 oxygen plants operating, the rest will be ready in two months

Indore: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said out

of 56 oxygen plants to be set up in Indore division, 7 have started

operation. Dr Sharma was informing the divisional level Crisis Managment

Committee here on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was

presiding over the meeting.

Dr Sharma said that special efforts are being made to make government and private hospitals in the division self-sufficient in oxygen. The process to set up oxygen plants at 56 hospitals in the division started recently. The construction of remaining oxygen plants would be completed in the next two months.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh reiterated that disaster management committees have been formed from the Gram Panchayat to the district levels. With the society's participation, the district is moving rapidly towards controlling the situation.