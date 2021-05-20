Bhopal: Three assistant managers suspended for delaying the new power connection

BHOPAL: The Central Zone Power Distribution Company suspended three assistant managers for delaying new electricity connections to the consumers without any valid reasons.

The suspended officers, Sanjay Pauranik will report at Tyonda in Vidisha, Sandeep Dundi at Sheopur and Naveen Yadav will report at Ashoknagar during their suspension period.

All the three have been charged with dereliction of duty. They had delayed new connections to the consumers. Sandeep Dundi is reported to have been harassing 77 consumers who had paid for the new connections and completed all formalities but were not provided the new connection.

Similarly, Naveen Yadav was harassing over 56 applicants who had completed all formalities and submitted the payment also.