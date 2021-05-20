Bhopal: Three assistant managers suspended for delaying the new power connection

BHOPAL: The Central Zone Power Distribution Company suspended three assistant managers for delaying new electricity connections to the consumers without any valid reasons.
The suspended officers, Sanjay Pauranik will report at Tyonda in Vidisha, Sandeep Dundi at Sheopur and Naveen Yadav will report at Ashoknagar during their suspension period.
All the three have been charged with dereliction of duty. They had delayed new connections to the consumers. Sandeep Dundi is reported to have been harassing 77 consumers who had paid for the new connections and completed all formalities but were not provided the new connection.
Similarly, Naveen Yadav was harassing over 56 applicants who had completed all formalities and submitted the payment also.
Managing Director of Central Zone Power Discom, Ganesh Shankar Mishra said that no consumer should be harassed and new connections should be provided immediately, once all the formalities are completed.
"Besides providing satisfaction to the consumers, it also brings revenue for the company. Any dereliction in duty will not be tolerated - be it in uninterrupted power supply, maintenance or providing new connections to the consumers," said GS Mishra.
Later in a meeting with officials of the department, Mishra directed them to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially in view of Covid pandemic and home-quarantined patients.
He also said that field officers performance will be counted on how soon they restore power supply after storms or heavy rains. Mishra asked the officials to complete the maintenance work as soon as possible.
Mishra asked the officials to conduct patrolling of 33 KV lines from forest areas so that one can avoid major breakdowns during rainy season. Senior officials have been instructed to personally visit feeders where tripping occurs more than normal.
