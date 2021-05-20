Indore: DAVV to hold CET tentatively in last week of July

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to conduct to tentatively common entrance test (CET) in last week of July for admission in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.
A decision to this effect was taken in a virtual meeting of heads of teaching departments on Thursday.
The university planned CET in last week of July thinking that it would wind up UG final year exams in June and declare results by July 20.
Though DAVV did not want to hold CET this year following the Covid-19 crisis, delayed exams of Class 12th have pushed the university towards the test.
Initially, the DAVV had though of granting admissions in after-school courses on basis of marks of students in Class 12th.
But Class 12th exams are unlikely to be held before mid-June and results may not come before August. So, it has no option but to go for CET.
Education ministry had postponed Class 12 exams scheduled in April citing Covid-19 cases. It had stated that new schedule of exams would be declared after holding a review meeting on June 1.
If the Covid-19 situation improved and government decides to hold exams, the same could not be started before June 15. And the results will not come before August.
The university was shying away from holding CET due to rise in Covid-19. It has started saying that it may opt for admissions on basis of students marks in qualifying exam.
That’s what the university had been doing for last two years. Admissions were granted in UTDs on basis of performance of students in qualifying exams.
This year also, the thought was same but delay in Class 12th exams has changed things for DAVV too. So, students is once again see university holding CET this year.
“DAVV will grant admissions to student on the basis of their CET score with taking an undertaking that their admissions would stand cancelled if they failed to clear Class 12th exams or could not get marks as per eligibility,” a senior officer said wishing anonymity.
He stated that a decision on modalities would be taken in virtual meeting next week.
