Indore: DAVV to hold CET tentatively in last week of July

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to conduct to tentatively common entrance test (CET) in last week of July for admission in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.

A decision to this effect was taken in a virtual meeting of heads of teaching departments on Thursday.

The university planned CET in last week of July thinking that it would wind up UG final year exams in June and declare results by July 20.

Though DAVV did not want to hold CET this year following the Covid-19 crisis, delayed exams of Class 12th have pushed the university towards the test.

Initially, the DAVV had though of granting admissions in after-school courses on basis of marks of students in Class 12th.