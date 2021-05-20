Bhopal: DME minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurates mobile Covid testing unit in Bhopal

Bhopal: Minister for Department of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday inaugurated COVID19 mobile testing units at Shiv Nagar in Bhopal.

The mobile testing units will move in different localities of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and will collect samples from Covid suspect patients. There are 19 zones under Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

According to information, more than 20 teams have been deployed. Besides conducting rapid tests, the team will also collect samples for RT-PCR. Later, this service will also start for rural areas of Bhopal district.

On Tuesday, Sarang had issued instructions to start a mobile testing service, therefore Covid testing can be increased. The service has been started under the kill corona campaign.