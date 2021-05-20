Indore: Before Pentecost, Christian volunteers reach out needy, provide meals

By Staff Reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike previous years, the member of Christian Volunteers Group have decided to celebrate Pentecost, this year, in a different way. They have been reaching out to the needy people of the city with meals and ration packets.

Christian holiday of Pentecost, which is celebrated on the 46th day (the seventh Sunday) after Easter Sunday, will be celebrated on May 23, this year.

The holiday commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ. Under the drive, ration packets are given to 165 families on a regular basis.

The members of the Christen community, who are also members of various churches of the city, have formed a group called Christian Volunteers Group. They have been contributing for the society by organizing different activities and donations for past years. Amid ongoing pandemic, this year, they have decided to help underprivileged people especially those living on streets.

“Christ was the ultimate social worker. Not only could he find housing for people, or give them free food,” Sushil Sisodia, a volunteer said.

Another volunteer Narendra Rathore said, many people are struggling due to the pandemic. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me,” he said, citing a verse of the Bible.

“Many members in our group are also in quarantine and suffering from corona, but with little effort, we are able to arrange and distribute meals and ration packets among underprivileged,” another volunteer Jaywant Daniel said.

“Till now, we are able to provide meals for 165 families,” Vikas Shrimali, a volunteer, said.

Other volunteers include Anjali Philip, Praful Joseph, Ashish Mubarak, Sudhir Singh, Amita Joseph, Wilson Gadkar, Dr Ashish Satyajit and others.