Indore: 9 Arrested For Attack On Congress Leader's Office, Damaging Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday arrested nine people for pelting stones at the office of Congress leader Vinod Babbu Yadav and damaging two vehicles there on the day of voting. The accused had misbehaved with Yadav after entering his office and threatened him with dire consequences.

A search is on for the other accused. ACP (Pardesipura) Narendra Rawat said that a case under various sections was registered against eight named accused and other unidentified men after they damaged Yadav’s house on May 13.

Four separate police teams were constituted to arrest the accused. The teams arrested Suraj Jat, Hemant alias Bhaiyyu, Ashish Pal, Adarsh and Sahil alias Cherry from different areas of the city. After that, the police raided many other places in search of other named accused but they could not be arrested. During the investigation and the CCTV examination, police managed to identify other accused and they were also arrested. They were identified as Pranjal Rana, Abhishek Raj, Aniket Patidar and Vijay Nayak from different areas of the city.

The arrested accused are being questioned about their accomplices. One of them was externed from the district seeing his criminal past. Babbu Yadav had gone to give food to a polling agent at a booth where he had an argument with Ankit Yadav and others over some issue. After the intervention of police and officers of district administration, Babbu returned home.

Later, when he along with two other Congress leaders was sitting at his office, a group of youths came and created a ruckus after entering his office. They allegedly misbehaved with Yadav and later damaged the property throwing paver blocks. They also damaged a bike and a car parked outside the office. The vehicles belong to a neighbour. They also misbehaved with a woman, who tried to intervene.