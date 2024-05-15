Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man survived 'near-death experiences' twice within a span of 24 hours. First, he tried to take his life by consuming pesticide and was rushed to hospital. He then climbed a tree near the hospital and fell during the rescue operation.

The man, Top of FormvcVFifriya Dema from Pipaljhopa of Bhagwanpura village consumed pesticide at his home on Monday. He was rushed to the district hospital in a bid to save his life. Despite their efforts, his condition remained critical. From here he started insisting on going home, but his relatives did not agree.

On Tuesday night, he scaled a tree near the hospital, prompting a frantic rescue operation. A municipality crane was called for rescue. Neighbour Sunil also climbed the tree to bring him down but failed. Despite a four-hour operation, he refused to descend, even as relatives and authorities pleaded with him. Meanwhile, he fell from the tree. He was swiftly admitted to the ICU of the district hospital. Doctors referred him to Indore for specialised treatment, but his kin disagreed. Police outpost in-charge Sudarshan Kumar also reached the scene.