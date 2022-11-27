News Diary Indore: Indu Bhandari of Lions Club of Indore Udaan Club congratulates 56 teachers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indu Bhandari, charter president of the Lions Club of Indore Udaan Club, congratulated and felicitated 56 teachers working in various institutes for the handicapped, government schools and higher secondary schools. Cardiologist Bharat Rawat gave important information on a heart-healthy life and heart-related problems and their diagnoses. Lion Mukesh Sharma said those who did good work in society should be honoured and rewarded from time to time. This would not only increase their enthusiasm and happiness, but also inspire others.

National awareness drive from to eradicate crimes against women

In order to promote gender equality in the country, in adherence to the instructions of the ministry of rural development, Government of India, a national awareness campaign from November 25 to December 23 is being organised to eradicate all forms of violence and discrimination against women through the National Gender Campaign (New) being run by Indore Police.

