Indore Smart City campaign: Citizens urged to give feedback on Ease of Living Index 2022 Survey

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City has put out an appeal to citizens at Ground Zero and started a door-to-door awareness campaign, urging active participation of citizens in giving feedback on the Ease of Living Index, 2022, Survey. Officials said that a team of Indore Smart City has been reaching out to people to take part in the campaign and make the city get good marks on all criteria. The survey started on November 10 and will carry on till December 15.

The teams are visiting all the areas of the city and officials are carrying a poster along with them which has a QR code with a direct link to the survey website. The officials are urging people to scan the QR code on their phones and complete the survey by giving the city good marks on all categories covered in the survey. They are visiting gardens, eateries, crowded streets, grounds and such other places.

“We’re approaching everyone in the city and have a targeted of reaching out to as many people as possible,” the officials said.

There are five parameters on which Ease of Living is measured, which include Quality of Life, Economic Ability, Sustainability, Citizens’ Perception and Overall Ease of Living. In last year’s survey, Indore had slipped one position down from 8 th to 9 th on the Ease of Living Index. Bhopal had slipped to 19 th position.

Indore ranks 4 th nationwide in the category of Quality of Life with a score of 59.86. In Sustainability, Indore ranks 10 th with a 61.62 score. In Economic Ability, the city ranks 21 st , although it scored 15.09. In Citizens’ Perception, the city secured 25 th rank with a 76.8 score because the city is not safe in terms of crime. Many crimes occur daily in the city, including robbery and loot. Pollution has increased in the city and is increasing by the day as the number of vehicles has increased.