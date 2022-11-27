Indore: ‘BJP frightens from success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, its ‘dirty tricks dept’ doing overtime to defame congress’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that BJP is frightened with the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and it forced their ‘dirty tricks department’ to work overtime.

Ramesh was addressing the media during a halt of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rau.

“BJP doesn’t have any issues to target congress and Rahul Gandhi due to which they are talking about his container, shoes, T-shirt and now on his beard. They have circulated a fake video about pro-Pakistan slogans during BJY, and an FIR has been registered against them in Raipur,” he said.

The Congress leader said that after being afraid of the success of the Yatra in five southern states, they (BJP) challenged us for the success of the Yatra in Maharashtra. “Now, they (BJP) challenged us the same for Madhya Pradesh which is the first Hindi-speaking state but we got a tremendous response in the state since we entered Burhanpur.”

Replying to a query on his take on Uniform Civil Code, he said, “BJP is doing the politics of polarization. Uniform Civil Code is just an election gimmick by BJP.”

He also trained his guns on the Aam Aadmi Party and said that there is an election between BJP and Congress in Gujarat as the bubble of AAP has already burst.

Ramesh also informed the media that Rahul Gandhi will address the seventh press conference on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi will address the seventh press conference in 80 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra but a man who remained Chief Minister of a state for 12 years and Prime Minister for 8 years didn’t address the media for once.

Rajasthan CM’s statement was unexpected

Jairam Ramesh said that he was also 'surprised' by the unexpected comment of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on senior party leader Sachin Pilot, but it’s an internal matter of the party that will soon be resolved.

“Party might take some strict decisions to solve the issue and talks are undergoing. It was unexpected but we are taking care of the issue,” he said.

BJP conspiring against Congress through IMC

Former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari said that BJP is frightened by the success of BJY due to which they are doing poor politics.

“Power outage at Bhim Janmbhoomi ahead of Gandhi’s visit and removing hoardings of Bharat Jodo Yatra by IMC are the conspiracy by BJP against Congress. We should welcome the leader keeping it above party politics. We left it to people as they will decide whether it is a conspiracy or a coincidence,” Patwari said.