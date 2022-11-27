Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Indore: Rahul Gandhi rides a bike, met commoners when BJY entered Rau from Mhow

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Indore from Mhow on Sunday morning. The yatra started from Dussehra Maidan in Mhow at 6.15 am and took a stop for rest in Rau at 9.45 am.

The yatra covered a distance of over 15 kilometres in the morning schedule in which a large number of people welcomed the yatra and walked with Rahul Gandhi on the stretch till Rau.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also met various people including a school girl Manya, specially-able Manohar Bhilala, a dog lover, and many others. Gandhi accompanied by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Rau’s MLA Jitu Patwari, former minister Jayvardhan Singh, and others were walking the road while waving at the people who were standing on both sides of the road only to take his glimpse.

Gandhi also took a tea break at Mamaji Ka Dhaba near Rau Square where he and all the leaders took tea and moved forward to reach the scheduled stop at Rau.

Hundreds of people welcomed the yatra between Mhow and Rau and congress leaders had also placed stages for the same.

Bike ride surprised all

All those walking with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra were taken by surprise when the congress leader accepted the request of a follower Rajat Parashar who asked him to drive his bike. Gandhi drove the bike for a few metres along with strapping the helmet on his head. MLA Jitu Patwari had to run behind the bike while people were expressing surprise at seeing Gandhi on the bike.

Red Carpet’ for Rahul in Rau, crowd increased with day passes

A red carpet was laid out for Rahul Gandhi as he walked on the carpet from Rau Square to his stop near AU Cinema in Rau. Many people had gathered to welcome Gandhi before the yatra started from Mhow and the number of people was increasing as the day passed.

Many people also waited for hours outside the camp where Rahul Gandhi had stopped to take a rest, just to take a glimpse.

FP Photo

Manohar says the country needs change, Manya expressed a wish to become a collector

Rahul Gandhi was seen walking with specially-abled Mahesh Bhilala who was in his wheelchair. Mahesh said that Rahul Gandhi asked about his health when he asked Rahul to bring change in the country.

Rahul also met a school girl Manya who offered him a toffee. Rahul asked Manya what she wants to become over which she expressed her wish to become a collector.

Titbits

Large number of people rushed into the camp to take a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi before the police barricaded it. Later, police sent pushed outside the camp to secure the premises

Virendra Singh Bagoria was walking in the yatra with a national flag. He had joined the yatra from Kanyakumari and decided to hoist the flag in Kanyakumari.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was seen walking ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

FP Photo

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh did Yoga in the camp of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former minister PC Sharma, Kamal Nath, Vivek Tankha, Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Vikrant Bhuriya, and other leaders met the yatris of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the camp.