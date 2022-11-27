Indore: Advocates should always follow their sense of duty, says Girish Gautam

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To work towards the betterment of society, advocates should always follow their sense of duty says Girish Gautam Speaker of the legislative assembly in a ‘Law Lecture’ on 72nd Constitution Day organised by Advocates council and School of Law in DAVV auditorium.

Gautam said, “An advocate should always work in the interest of the society so that justice reaches every person and every section of the society equally. Advocates should follow their sense of duty and work with honesty for betterment of the society. Nation’s interest should be paramount and before enrolling oneself into the duty of advocate one must be well aware of the responsibilities it adheres.”

Chief speaker Bansuri Swaraj spoke on the role of the Indian Constitution in the nectar of independence. She said, “On Constitution Day, if we all follow our duties along with our rights, only then the basic spirit of the Constitution will remain intact and until all of us Indians follow the Constitution prepared by taking inspiration from our glorious history in the interest of the nation, it will be the last day of the country. It will not be possible to get justice to the individual.”

Area minister All India Advocates' Council Vikram Dubey informed the attendees about the work plan and functioning of the Advocates' Council while Archana Ranka spoke about the constitution Preface.

Girish Gautam, MP legislative assembly speaker, supreme court advocate Bansuri Swaraj, university vice-chancellor Renu Jain, Archana Ranka, head of school of law, Umesh Yadav, Malwa Province President, Vikram Dubey, regional minister, MP-CG advocate council, Sunil Jain, high court unit president advocate council, Chandan Singh Yadav district court unit president advocate council were present as guests of the program. More than 350 members including advocates, law students and others from District Court Indore and High Court Indore attended the program.