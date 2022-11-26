e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign

The performance is scheduled on Sunday, November 27, 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign | Twitter
Follow us on

On Saturday, Congress announced on social media that famed Indian rapper Divine (Vivian Fernandes) shall perform on November 27, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra held at Indore. While announcing the performance of the 'Gully boy' fame, the party tweeted via their campaign handle, "...For the Bharat Jodo Concert Groove to Divine's rap along with MC Altaf & DJ Proof, in Indore. Kya bolre le public?

It was also noted that India's hip-hop talent Divine shall make it to the stage along with MC Altaf & DJ Proof live on Sunday.

Check tweet

Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ongoing mass movement started by the Indian National Congress. It is being led by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari and it seeks to cover 12 states of India over the course of about 150 days.

Read Also
National anthem of Nepal played during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, video goes...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Constitution Day 2022: Here is what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said about Technology,...

Constitution Day 2022: Here is what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said about Technology,...

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign

Five reasons why Indian students choose to study in Australia

Five reasons why Indian students choose to study in Australia

UP: Teacher drills into 9-year-old student's palm as he 'forgets tables'

UP: Teacher drills into 9-year-old student's palm as he 'forgets tables'

WATCH: Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over 'teach a lesson' remark of 2002 Gujarat riots

WATCH: Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over 'teach a lesson' remark of 2002 Gujarat riots