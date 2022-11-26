Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Gully Boy' rapper Divine to perform at Indore during Congress' ongoing campaign | Twitter

On Saturday, Congress announced on social media that famed Indian rapper Divine (Vivian Fernandes) shall perform on November 27, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra held at Indore. While announcing the performance of the 'Gully boy' fame, the party tweeted via their campaign handle, "...For the Bharat Jodo Concert Groove to Divine's rap along with MC Altaf & DJ Proof, in Indore. Kya bolre le public?

It was also noted that India's hip-hop talent Divine shall make it to the stage along with MC Altaf & DJ Proof live on Sunday.

Check tweet

Mark your calendars!

Tomorrow, 27th Nov 2022.



For the Bharat Jodo Concert🎶



Groove to Divine's rap along with MC Altaf & DJ Proof, in Indore.



Kya bolre le public?💃🕺#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/wU83TRjByk — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) November 26, 2022

He introduced Gully rap to the world, now he's joined our efforts to amplify the message of love and unity.

Catch India's hip-hop talent Divine, along with MC altaf & DJ Proof live on 27th November in Indore.



Stay fearless, fight for the truth.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/eajs9HIMqr — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ongoing mass movement started by the Indian National Congress. It is being led by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari and it seeks to cover 12 states of India over the course of about 150 days.