National anthem of Nepal played during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has made the headlines for a technical error from the rally held in Maharashtra this Wednesday. When the Congress leader asked his party workers to play the national song, "Rashtriya Geet," the national anthem of Nepal was heard.

Instead of India's national song which is the Vande Mataram, "Sayaun Thunga Phool Ka" of Nepal was played in Maharashtra. However, later on repeated instructions from Rahul Gandhi, the technical team played the Jana Gana Mana, which still isn't the national song that the politician had announced for.

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/V4o0nH3WxW — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 17, 2022

Also, the entire footage of the incident suggests that the national anthem of India that echoed during the event was the full version, comprising all five stanzas from the composition. However, it was paused after the scheduled time of the national anthem was heard and payed respect to. Later on stage, the Bharat Jodo Yatra saw the chanting of slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The goof-up was caught on camera, and is now rolling on the internet. BJP leaders have trolled the case, calling it "Papu ka comedy circus."

Take a look at some reactions:

Papu ka comedy circus 😂 pic.twitter.com/tKQ0FDa5Vl — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) November 16, 2022

Rahul Gandhi asked to play National SONG.



•His party workers played the national anthem of Nepal.



•It took 20 seconds for Rahul Gandhi to realize that his party is playing the wrong National song.



• Then they stopped and played the national ANTHEM of India. pic.twitter.com/bHypCp0yUI — Mrityunjay Sharma (@MrityunjayS7) November 17, 2022

Netizens, too, took to react on the viral video:

He declared that now our national anthem shall be played



.....and what was played was national anthem of Nepal...



This is what will happen if one become a patriot forcefully...



Shani, Rahu and Ketu are sitting together in his luck. pic.twitter.com/oV86ecv04c — RN (@RNLightYears) November 17, 2022

Hahahha....@INCIndia can't even differentiate between national anthem of India and Nepal?!🤔 https://t.co/jVXRiRUSW6 — કુશાન | कुशान | Kushan🇮🇳 (@Kushaaaaaan) November 17, 2022

Disrespect of national anthem of Nepal. — Sooraz Dhaqal (@soorazdhakalsd) November 17, 2022

