National anthem of Nepal played during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has made the headlines for a technical error from the rally held in Maharashtra this Wednesday. When the Congress leader asked his party workers to play the national song, "Rashtriya Geet," the national anthem of Nepal was heard.
Instead of India's national song which is the Vande Mataram, "Sayaun Thunga Phool Ka" of Nepal was played in Maharashtra. However, later on repeated instructions from Rahul Gandhi, the technical team played the Jana Gana Mana, which still isn't the national song that the politician had announced for.
Also, the entire footage of the incident suggests that the national anthem of India that echoed during the event was the full version, comprising all five stanzas from the composition. However, it was paused after the scheduled time of the national anthem was heard and payed respect to. Later on stage, the Bharat Jodo Yatra saw the chanting of slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
The goof-up was caught on camera, and is now rolling on the internet. BJP leaders have trolled the case, calling it "Papu ka comedy circus."
Take a look at some reactions:
Netizens, too, took to react on the viral video:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)