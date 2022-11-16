Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Kolhapurkars give grandeur welcome to Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hingoli district | PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was embellished with Kolhapurkars' zeal as the rally entered Akhada Balapur in Hingoli district over the weekend. The youngsters donning saffron pheta [turbons], makeshift wrestling arena reportedly energised the rally's atmosphere.

Congress leader and former Minister Satej Patil aka Bunty's micro planning was lauded as he ensured over 10,000 persons from Kolhapur participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra in a disciplined manner.

The Kolhapurkars who had travelled to Hingoli welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Balapur on November 12 and presented him with a statue of Chhatrapati Shahu Majaraj who is viewed as a symbol of equality.

Congress leaders Jayant Asgaokar, Ruturaj Patil, Raju Awale, Executive President of Kolhapur district Gulabrao Ghorpade, State General Secretary Shashank Bavachkar, Kolhapur City President Sachin Chavan and others accompanied the Gandhi scion who is leading the Yatra.

The attendees represented Maharashtrian culture as young girls and boys danced on lezim, played traditional instruments like Halgi, Ghumke.

Gandhi was very encouraging and he also stopped by the wrestling arena and watched Kesari Chavan and Banti Kumar display their skills in the sport and exhibit Kolhapuri culture.

Satej Patil speaking about the day said that everyone was very happy to represent the great culture and history of Kolhapur district. "Rahul ji has been spreading the message of equality and unity by taking the message of great Shahu Maharaj. When he was presented with the statue of the great king of Bhosale dynasty of Marathas, he asked his crew to keep it in his vehicle. It was like an assurance to take forward the legacy of Shahu Maharaj,” said Patil.

Led by state Congress chief Nana Patole, nearly all leaders participated in the rally as many legislators like Varsha Gaikwad, Vishwajeet Kadam, Manikrao Thakre were spotted walking along with Rahul Gandhi.