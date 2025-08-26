Traders Bathe In Potholes To Protest Against Crumbling Roads In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Construction Delay Blamed - VIDEO | X/@BilaspurUncut

Korba: In a symbolic protest against the deteriorating condition of the Kusmunda-Imlichhappar road in Korba district, local traders on Sunday, August 24, bathed in pothole-filled water while raising slogans against the administration.

The demonstration was led by the Korba Vyapar Sangh, with half-naked participants carrying buckets and mugs to road craters filled with muddy monsoon water.

The road, which runs through a busy coal belt, has become increasingly hazardous during the rainy season, disrupting movement and impacting local businesses. According to the traders, large potholes flood every 100 metres, turning the route into what resembles a pond.

Have a look at the visuals from the scene here:

Business Collapses, Movement Disrupted

Traders from Vikasnagar, Imlichhappar and Kusmunda said the poor condition of the road has led to frequent traffic jams and accidents, halting regular movement and collapsing business activities. “The road has completely deteriorated, which led to the collapse of our business,” trader Aditya Jaiswal told ETV Bharat. “Residents and workers face a lot of difficulties commuting. We have lodged a symbolic protest by bathing in the dirty water to draw attention to this.”

Another trader told the publication, “Not a single day has passed without an accident or traffic jam. Our business has come to a standstill as the movement of common people is hampered.”

Construction Delay Blamed

Although 90 percent of the road work has been completed, the remaining stretch remains pending due to the ongoing construction of an overbridge in Imlichhappar. Traders argue that the delay has made daily travel highly inconvenient. Speaking to The Times of India, Ashok Rathore, president of the Korba Vyapar Sangh, said, “We have long been troubled by the poor road conditions. It seems as if this is not a road but a pond.”

Protesters have warned of further phased demonstrations if the administration does not act. Major water-filled craters continue to be seen outside shops near Imlichhappar Chowk and along the adjoining service road, further aggravating the issue.