CBI Apprehends Delhi Police Head Constable Red-Handed Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Ashok Vihar

CBI nabs Delhi Police Head Constable red-handed accepting ₹1 lakh bribe in Ashok Vihar | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Head Constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Case Registered on 25 August 2025

CBI registered the instant case on 25.08.2025 against the accused Head Constable (HC) of Delhi Police, PS Ashok Vihar, Delhi and other unknown person. It was alleged that the accused Head Constable demanded Rs 03 lakh from the complainant for not registering the FIR against him.

Bribe Demand Reduced From ₹3 Lakh to ₹2 Lakh

After negotiation, the accused Head Constable agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for closing the complaint pending against him. The accused Head Constable further directed the complainant to deliver the part payment of Rs 1 lakh to him on 25.08.2025 itself.

Also Watch:

Accused Caught in CBI Trap

CBI laid a trap on 25.08.2025 and caught the accused Head Constable red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. One lakh from the complainant as part payment. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.