UP Govt Empowers Women Through Surya Sakhi Program In Solar Projects

Lucknow: The Yogi government is steadily working to empower the daughters and women of Uttar Pradesh and make them self-reliant. As part of this effort, multiple initiatives are being implemented to boost women’s participation in rural development. Women from self-help groups (SHGs) are now being connected with the Surya Sakhi program, enabling their active role in solar-based projects such as panel installations, lighting systems, and EV charging stations.

Taking this mission forward, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will organize the DEWEE (Decentralized Energy for Women’s Economic Empowerment) program on Wednesday. The initiative aims to provide Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) solutions to one lakh women-led enterprises by 2030. This will not only accelerate the adoption of solar energy but also strengthen the financial independence of women in both rural and urban areas. Experts from India and abroad in the field of solar energy will participate in the program to chart a roadmap for implementing DRE solutions on the ground.

UPSRLM Director Deepa Ranjan said, "The Yogi government has been laying special emphasis on women empowerment and rural development."

She noted that economic empowerment of women is the foundation for prosperity in society. She added, "Under Chief Minister’s guidance, multiple schemes have been launched for women, with the promotion of DRE being a key step. The DRE initiative of UPSRLM is a significant move towards strengthening women’s self-help groups."

Explaining further, she said that DRE refers to off-grid or mini-grid energy solutions—an important resource for people living in remote and rural areas where conventional electricity networks are difficult to reach. DRE will ensure clean, affordable, and reliable energy access for households and communities. Through this initiative, women will not only be able to improve their economic condition but also actively contribute to advancing clean energy solutions.

Under the DEWEE program, women will be trained to install, maintain, and repair DRE systems, as well as provide clean energy-related services within their communities. This will enhance their income and enable them to play a stronger role in society. In addition, women will also get opportunities to establish small-scale enterprises, opening new avenues of empowerment.

To ensure the program’s success, UPSRLM has partnered with several key organizations, including PCI India, HCBC, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, Gates Foundation India, and Prerna Ojas. With the support of these institutions, the initiative will be implemented across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, building an inclusive and resilient clean energy ecosystem for women.

Director of UPSRLM Deepa Ranjan, PCI India’s Director of Climate and Strategy Shishir Kumar Singh, Rural Development Commissioner G.S. Priyadarshi, UPNEDA Director Indrajit Singh, Industries Director and MSME Commissioner (Kanpur) K.V. Pandian, Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department Himanshu Kumar, Senior Scientist and Director at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (Government of India) Jeevan Kumar Jethani, and Gates Foundation Director Hari Menon, among others, will be present at the program.