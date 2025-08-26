Kanpur Horror: Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered - VIDEO

Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered | X

Kanpur, August 26: In a shocking incident of cruelty against stray dogs, a video has surfaced on social media in which tenants of a society are seen brutally beating the innocent animals and dumping them after stuffing them into sacks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident occurred after the people were enraged by the recent dog attack on a BBA student in the city.

There are reports that the incident occurred in the Emerald Gulistan Society in Jajmau and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the mouths and legs of the dogs are tied with ropes and several young men are seen forcibly stuffing in sacks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Around three to four young men are seen in the video on bikes and scooters carrying the sacks. The person recording the incident can also be heard in the video asking them how many dogs have they killed, to which the bikers remain silent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that a police complaint has been registered in connection with the matter at the Jajmau Police Station. The complaint has been filed by an animal lover. As per the complaint, on August 24, around five to six people were seen brutally beating the stray dogs and then tying them up and throwing them away. He also provided the registration numbers of the bikes used in the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chavani, Ms. Akanksha Pandey said, "On 24.08.2025, information was received through the police control room that street dogs were being stuffed into sacks and disposed of somewhere in Gulista Emerald Colony located in Jajmau. Upon receiving the information, the local police immediately reached the spot and conducted an investigation, and in the related case, an FIR has been registered at Jajmau police station. Further legal proceedings are underway."

The cruel incident occurred days after a stray dog attacked a BBA student identified as Vaishnavi Sahu in Shyam Nagar. The dogs reportedly bit her face due to which she was rendered with 17 stitches.