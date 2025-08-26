 New Twist In Nikki Bhati Case: Hospital Memo Says Fire Caused Due To Cylinder Blast - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Twist In Nikki Bhati Case: Hospital Memo Says Fire Caused Due To Cylinder Blast - VIDEO

New Twist In Nikki Bhati Case: Hospital Memo Says Fire Caused Due To Cylinder Blast - VIDEO

The report states that Vipin was seen at a grocery store near his Greater Noida residence when the incident occurred. Following the emergence of this footage, police have begun reinvestigating the entire case.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Left: Vipin Right: Nikki | X/@vibevoyeger

Greater Noida: Shocking revelations have emerged in the case of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. A media report has claimed that Nikki died as a result of a gas cylinder explosion. This claim was made by Vipin’s cousin.

A copy of the Fortis Hospital memo has surfaced, containing shocking revelations. According to the memo, the patient sustained severe burns due to a gas cylinder explosion in the house. However, when police visited Nikki’s residence, no evidence of a gas cylinder explosion was found at the scene. The memo has been sent to the police.

The hospital memo bears the signature of an individual named Devendra, who is the son of Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati's uncle and also a neighbour.

Meanwhile, the police are now trying to ascertain who informed the hospital about the alleged gas cylinder explosion.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

Reportedly, Nikki was first admitted to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV Footage Shows Nikki's Son & Husband Were Outside At Time Of Incident

According to a report by the Times of India, CCTV footage reveals that Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati was not at home on August 21 evening at the time of the incident. The report states that Vipin was seen at a grocery store near his Greater Noida residence when the incident occurred. Following the emergence of this footage, police have begun reinvestigating the entire case. However, authorities have not commented on the authenticity of the video.

Read Also
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: New Video Shows Victim Nikki Bhati Happily Dancing With Husband Before...
article-image

Arrests In The Case

Till now police has arrested Vipin, his parents Satvir and Daya and brother Rohit. Vipin was shot in the leg while trying to escape from police custody on Sunday.

Vipin Bhati and his parents and his brother are accused of setting ablaze Nikki Bhati over dowry demands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety