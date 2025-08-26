New Twist In Nikki Bhati Case: Hospital Memo Says Fire Caused Due To Cylinder Blast - VIDEO

Left: Vipin Right: Nikki | X/@vibevoyeger

Greater Noida: Shocking revelations have emerged in the case of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. A media report has claimed that Nikki died as a result of a gas cylinder explosion. This claim was made by Vipin’s cousin.

A copy of the Fortis Hospital memo has surfaced, containing shocking revelations. According to the memo, the patient sustained severe burns due to a gas cylinder explosion in the house. However, when police visited Nikki’s residence, no evidence of a gas cylinder explosion was found at the scene. The memo has been sent to the police.

The hospital memo bears the signature of an individual named Devendra, who is the son of Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati's uncle and also a neighbour.

Meanwhile, the police are now trying to ascertain who informed the hospital about the alleged gas cylinder explosion.

Reportedly, Nikki was first admitted to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV Footage Shows Nikki's Son & Husband Were Outside At Time Of Incident

According to a report by the Times of India, CCTV footage reveals that Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati was not at home on August 21 evening at the time of the incident. The report states that Vipin was seen at a grocery store near his Greater Noida residence when the incident occurred. Following the emergence of this footage, police have begun reinvestigating the entire case. However, authorities have not commented on the authenticity of the video.

Arrests In The Case

Till now police has arrested Vipin, his parents Satvir and Daya and brother Rohit. Vipin was shot in the leg while trying to escape from police custody on Sunday.

Vipin Bhati and his parents and his brother are accused of setting ablaze Nikki Bhati over dowry demands.

