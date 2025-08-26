Greater Noida Dowry Murder: New Video Shows Victim Nikki Bhati Happily Dancing With Husband Before Murder

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: New Video Surfaces; Shows Victim Nikki Bhati Happily Dancing With Husband Before Murder | Instagram Screengrab

Greater Noida: A new video has emerged in the Nikki Bhati murder case, featuring the 26-year-old dancing with her husband Vipin Bhati, who is now accused of her brutal murder.

In the video, reportedly filmed for Instagram, Vipin is seen twirling Nikki as they appear happy together.

Have a look at it here:

Victim's Social Media Presence Led To Arguments

According to the police, Vipin opposed Nikki’s use of Instagram and her plan to reopen a beauty parlour with her sister, Kanchan. The sisters had earlier run the parlour but shut it down due to regular interference and alleged financial control by in-laws.

“Vipin asked her to stop making videos, but Nikki continued. She also told him she would soon reopen the parlour. This led to a heated argument, and the subsequent violence,” Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla told reporters.

On August 21, hours before the fatal attack, Nikki and Kanchan had an argument with their mother-in-law over a reel they were shooting inside a makeshift studio. Police said this dispute escalated into the incident where kerosene was poured on Nikki and she was set ablaze. A video recorded by Kanchan allegedly shows Vipin dragging Nikki by the hair and taunting her to make another video.

Police Arrest Four

Vipin was arrested shortly after Nikki’s death. Police said he attempted to escape while being taken to the crime scene and was shot in the leg. He is currently in hospital custody. His mother Daya, father Satyaveer and brother Rohit have also been arrested.

Nikki’s father has alleged dowry pressure and demanded capital punishment for the accused. Meanwhile, Vipin’s cousin has claimed the burns were caused by a cylinder blast and not murder.

However, the police have not yet confirmed any evidence of dowry but are investigating claims of repeated domestic violence and infidelity.