Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Metro Hosts ‘Show Your Talent’ Dance Event At Bada Chauraha

Kanpur: In a heartwarming display of talent, Kanpur Metro and Golden Club organized a dance performance event at Bada Chauraha Metro Station on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The event, part of the "Show Your Talent" initiative, showcased the dancing skills of around 15 young performers who captivated the audience with their enchanting performances.

Evening Filled with Applause and Cheer

Beginning at 5:30 PM, the little artists won the hearts of passengers and onlookers, receiving loud applause for their mesmerizing dance routines.

Families Join the Stage for Group Dance

The event took a lively turn when the children's family members joined them on stage for a group dance, creating an electric atmosphere. This event is part of "The Golden Platform Contest," jointly organized by Kanpur Metro and Golden Club from August 15-17 and 22-24 at Bada Chauraha Metro Station. The contest will culminate in a Grand Finale on August 30.