Uttar Pradesh Crime: Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind

Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind | File Photo

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have busted an inter-state solver gang that used artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT, Mix Grinder, Gemini AI and Fotor to create fake IDs and Aadhaar cards by digitally blending faces of real candidates and hired solvers.

IBPS Exam Triggered Investigation

The operation came to light after the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) reported suspicious activity during its October 5 exam. Police detained one candidate impersonating another, leading to the arrest of 10 people, including the gang’s mastermind Anand Kumar, an Assistant Manager at UP Gramin Bank posted in Khapraura, Sambhal.

Zero Tolerance Against Fraudsters –



परीक्षार्थियों का फॉर्म भरते समय फर्जी अभ्यर्थी एवं वास्तविक अभ्यर्थी के फोटो को फेस मिक्सिंग ऐप के माध्यम से दो चेहरों को एक जैसा बनाकर एवं परीक्षार्थी के आधार कार्ड को कूटरचित कर आईबीपीएस क्लर्क परीक्षा 2025 में धोखाधड़ी करने वाले… pic.twitter.com/PwuaL6Bd6E — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 7, 2025

Gang Earnings and Recovery

According to DCP South Nipun Agarwal, the gang charged `5.2 lakh per candidate, of which `2 lakh went to Anand. Police recovered laptops, mobile phones, and forged documents from the accused.

Involvement of Bank Officers and Solvers

Investigations revealed that some members, including Sudhanshu Kumar an officer at UCO Bank and others preparing for banking exams, exploited their knowledge of test patterns to carry out the fraud.

Also Watch:

The AI-generated photos were used to create realistic fake identity cards, enabling solvers to sit in for candidates at different Lucknow exam centres.

Absconding Candidates

Police are now tracking two absconding candidates, Yogendra Kumar and Akashdeep.