 Uttar Pradesh Crime: Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind
Lucknow Police have busted an inter-state solver gang that used artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT, Mix Grinder, Gemini AI and Fotor to create fake IDs and Aadhaar cards by digitally blending faces of real candidates and hired solvers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:33 AM IST
Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind | File Photo

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have busted an inter-state solver gang that used artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT, Mix Grinder, Gemini AI and Fotor to create fake IDs and Aadhaar cards by digitally blending faces of real candidates and hired solvers.

IBPS Exam Triggered Investigation

The operation came to light after the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) reported suspicious activity during its October 5 exam. Police detained one candidate impersonating another, leading to the arrest of 10 people, including the gang’s mastermind Anand Kumar, an Assistant Manager at UP Gramin Bank posted in Khapraura, Sambhal.

Gang Earnings and Recovery

According to DCP South Nipun Agarwal, the gang charged `5.2 lakh per candidate, of which `2 lakh went to Anand. Police recovered laptops, mobile phones, and forged documents from the accused.

Involvement of Bank Officers and Solvers

Investigations revealed that some members, including Sudhanshu Kumar an officer at UCO Bank and others preparing for banking exams, exploited their knowledge of test patterns to carry out the fraud.

The AI-generated photos were used to create realistic fake identity cards, enabling solvers to sit in for candidates at different Lucknow exam centres.

Absconding Candidates

Police are now tracking two absconding candidates, Yogendra Kumar and Akashdeep.

