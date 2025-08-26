 VIDEO: Portion Of Bridge On Tawi River Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Vehicles Trapped
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Portion Of Bridge On Tawi River Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Vehicles Trapped

VIDEO: Portion Of Bridge On Tawi River Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Vehicles Trapped

Approximately four vehicles were caught in the collapse, though rescue teams successfully evacuated all occupants.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image

Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by three consecutive days of heavy rainfall, leading to devastating infrastructure failures and tragic casualties across the region.

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, a section of the Fourth Tawi Bridge in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar collapsed, sending several vehicles plummeting into the resulting crater. A shocking video has surfaced capturing the moment the bridge gave way, with panicked voices heard shouting warnings as cars became trapped in the debris.

Police and administrative authorities have issued continuous announcements urging residents to avoid travel, whilst the bridge has been completely sealed off with barricades on both sides. Approximately four vehicles were caught in the collapse, though rescue teams successfully evacuated all occupants. No casualties have been reported from the bridge incident.

Read Also
Horrifying Visuals! Truck Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Safai River In Odisha; Driver Goes...
article-image

Meanwhile, a more tragic situation unfolded on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route near Ardhkuwari, where a landslide struck visiting devotees. Five people have been confirmed dead, with 14 others injured in the disaster. The wounded have been transported to Katra Hospital for emergency treatment, whilst rescue operations continue at the site.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

The severe weather conditions have also disrupted rail services, with trains from Katra to Delhi and other destinations cancelled due to landslide risks. Authorities continue monitoring the situation as the region grapples with the aftermath of the relentless monsoon rains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety