VIDEO: Portion Of Bridge On Tawi River Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Vehicles Trapped

Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by three consecutive days of heavy rainfall, leading to devastating infrastructure failures and tragic casualties across the region.

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, a section of the Fourth Tawi Bridge in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar collapsed, sending several vehicles plummeting into the resulting crater. A shocking video has surfaced capturing the moment the bridge gave way, with panicked voices heard shouting warnings as cars became trapped in the debris.

Police and administrative authorities have issued continuous announcements urging residents to avoid travel, whilst the bridge has been completely sealed off with barricades on both sides. Approximately four vehicles were caught in the collapse, though rescue teams successfully evacuated all occupants. No casualties have been reported from the bridge incident.

Meanwhile, a more tragic situation unfolded on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route near Ardhkuwari, where a landslide struck visiting devotees. Five people have been confirmed dead, with 14 others injured in the disaster. The wounded have been transported to Katra Hospital for emergency treatment, whilst rescue operations continue at the site.

The severe weather conditions have also disrupted rail services, with trains from Katra to Delhi and other destinations cancelled due to landslide risks. Authorities continue monitoring the situation as the region grapples with the aftermath of the relentless monsoon rains.