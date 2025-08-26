 Horrifying Visuals! Truck Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Safai River In Odisha; Driver Goes Missing, Helper Rescued
A trailer truck was swept away by the strong floodwaters while crossing a bridge over the Safai River in the Sahajbahal area of ​​Sundargarh district. The horrifying incident was captured on a mobile camera by onlookers. The river was heavily flooded when the incident occurred.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Sundargarh, Odisha: A trailer truck was swept away by the strong floodwaters while crossing a bridge over the Safai River in the Sahajbahal area of ​​Sundargarh district. The horrifying incident was captured on a mobile camera by onlookers. The river was heavily flooded when the incident occurred. Despite the heavy flow, the truck driver drove his vehicle into the stream and faced the consequences.

According to reports, the area has been hit by heavy rains for a while, resulting in heavy river flow at the Safai River. The truck fell into the river while crossing a flooded bridge. The truck driver, identified as Sujeet Aind, went missing in the incident, while the helper Avinash Barala, was rescued immediately.

WATCH VIDEO:

Soon after the accident, locals informed the police and fire department personnel about the incident. A rescue operation was launched to trace the missing driver. But there are no official reports yet.

The video was shared by @barik_surendra. The caption of the video reads, "A major accident in the Sahajbahal area of #Sundargarh district in Odisha. A trailer truck was swept away in the strong current of floodwaters while crossing a bridge over the Sefai River. Relief and rescue teams are present at the scene, and the search operation is ongoing."

ALSO READ: Recent Similar Instance:

Mahindra SUV Swept Away In Strong River Currents

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a Mahindra SUV being swept away by a strong river current after the driver attempted to cross a swollen river. The footage captures the exact moment the vehicle was pulled under the forceful waters, leaving viewers shocked at the dangerous attempt.

In the video, a white Mahindra SUV can be seen trying to make its way across a fast-flowing river. Two men are visible, one driving and the other positioned at the back of the vehicle. As the SUV pushes forward, the current quickly overpowers it.

