Panipat: 2 Bikers Inappropriately Touch Women Crossing Road, Found Limping After Police Take Swift Action; Video | X @PANIPAT_POLICE

Panipat: Two men were arrested for attempting to touch young women inappropriately in the broad daylight of the Panipat streets. The police action was prompted quickly when the video of the men went viral on social media. The video showed both the accused riding on a bike on a busy street in Panipat. Suddenly, at a crossing, one of the riders tried to inappropriately touch a young woman walking on the road from behind.

The incident is from Panipat and is receiving massive outrage on the Internet. The now viral video was recorded by a passerby when they spotted two hooligans riding on the bike. At a busy crossing on the road, one of the bike riders attempted to touch the women pedestrians crossing the road from behind. Soon, they fled the scene at high speed.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @APillania. The caption of the video reads, "Women Being Teased in Public in Panipat, Mischief of Bike-Riding Hooligans Captured on Camera.. Video Goes Viral."

Swift Action By Panipat Police:

A strict action was prompted by the Panipat Police when the video went viral. Panipat Police took to their X handle to post a video of both the accused limping outside the police station after receiving their punishment.

Watch Video:

Panipat Police wrote on X, #Swift Action by Panipat Police Against Hooligans Involved in #Bad_Touch. Attempt to touch a young woman crossing the road from behind, based on viral video, police took immediate cognizance and nabbed both accused within a few hours. Police vigilant for women's safety; SP Bhupendra Singh IPS."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Hath bhi tod Dene chahiye the."

इस आदमी के हाथ पैर और आंखें तीनों छीन ली जाए ताकि भविष्य में इस तरह का यह अपराध करने की सोचे ना कोशिश तो दूर की बात है अपराध करने से पहले 10 बार सोचेंगे इस तरह के कुत्ते — katariya (@K76709290Priya) August 26, 2025

While one wrote, "Bahut sundar kaam sir ko mera pernam." One user wrote, "is aadmi ke haath pair aur aankhen teenon chin le jae taaki bhavishy mein is tarah ka yah aparaadh karne kee soche na koshish to door kee baat hai aparaadh karane se pahale 10 baar sochenge is tarah ke kutte."