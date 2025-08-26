 Front Side Of Popular Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant In Manali Intact - River Flood Washes Away The Rest; Check Dramatic Video
Manali's famous Sher-e-Punjab restaurant suffered heavy damage due to incessant showers. A video is going viral on social media, in which only the front side of the restaurant was intact, while remaining portion of the building was washed away in the flash floods in the area.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Front Side Of Popular Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant In Manali Intact - River Flood Washes Away The Rest (Screengrab) | X

Mandi: Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Buildings collapsed, shops were washed away, and highways were damaged, disrupting connectivity between important cities of the state. Manali's famous Sher-e-Punjab restaurant suffered heavy damage due to incessant showers.

A video is going viral on social media, in which only the front side of the restaurant was intact, while remaining portion of the building was washed away in the flash floods in the area. The iconic restaurant is located along the Beas River.

The structure was damaged due to the rise in water level in the river due to flash floods triggered by heavy showers. The restaurant is known for its north-India cuisine. Several high-profile people, including Bollywood stars and sports personalities, visited the restaurant.

In recent times, it has gained popularity among food vloggers and influencers.

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore

Notably, on Monday night, several places in Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'red' alert, warning of intense to very intense rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the department has also issued an 'orange' alert in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, and Kullu districts and Shimla city.

On Monday night, two buildings housing about 40 shops collapsed in the Balichowki area of Mandi district. The Manali-Chandigarh highway has also been closed since Monday. Meanwhile, the water level in the Beas River has risen tremendously. People living on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer locations.

Educational institutes have been closed in several districts of the state due to inclement weather conditions.

A total of 795 roads were reportedly closed in the state as of Monday night. Out of the 795 closed roads, 289 are in Mandi district, 214 in Chamba, and 132 in Kullu.

