Front Side Of Popular Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant In Manali Intact - River Flood Washes Away The Rest; Check Dramatic Video

Front Side Of Popular Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant In Manali Intact - River Flood Washes Away The Rest (Screengrab) | X

Mandi: Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Buildings collapsed, shops were washed away, and highways were damaged, disrupting connectivity between important cities of the state. Manali's famous Sher-e-Punjab restaurant suffered heavy damage due to incessant showers.

A video is going viral on social media, in which only the front side of the restaurant was intact, while remaining portion of the building was washed away in the flash floods in the area. The iconic restaurant is located along the Beas River.

The structure was damaged due to the rise in water level in the river due to flash floods triggered by heavy showers. The restaurant is known for its north-India cuisine. Several high-profile people, including Bollywood stars and sports personalities, visited the restaurant.

In recent times, it has gained popularity among food vloggers and influencers.

tragic situation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh



In Manali, the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was heavily damaged by the strong floodwaters. Most of the building was washed away, leaving only the front gate wall standing pic.twitter.com/9HW9SS6LbO — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

Notably, on Monday night, several places in Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'red' alert, warning of intense to very intense rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the department has also issued an 'orange' alert in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, and Kullu districts and Shimla city.

Raging Beas River in Kullu⚠️



Another bad night for Himachal!!

Many shops n roads are being swept away in Manali!! Manali-Chandigarh Highway is closed since 4pm yesterday!!! Nature is in fierce mood n mode😥 pic.twitter.com/4BFVeXfweV — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) August 26, 2025

On Monday night, two buildings housing about 40 shops collapsed in the Balichowki area of Mandi district. The Manali-Chandigarh highway has also been closed since Monday. Meanwhile, the water level in the Beas River has risen tremendously. People living on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer locations.

National highway in Manali totally washed away.



pic.twitter.com/EXdvBfF1l6 — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

Educational institutes have been closed in several districts of the state due to inclement weather conditions.

A total of 795 roads were reportedly closed in the state as of Monday night. Out of the 795 closed roads, 289 are in Mandi district, 214 in Chamba, and 132 in Kullu.