 Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Sagar was recording reels using a drone camera at the waterfall.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:35 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the X video which caputured the incident | X/Manas Muduli

A 22-year-old YouTuber, Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, went missing after being swept away by a strong current at Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, Odisha. The incident was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

According to a news report by India Today, the victim identified as Sagar had travelled to Koraput along with his friend Abhijit Behera from Cuttack to shoot videos of prominent tourist spots for his YouTube channel. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Sagar was recording reels using a drone camera at the waterfall.

The news report also mention that the authorities of the Machakunda dam had released approximately 2,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area, after an alert issued to residents downstream. The sudden surge in water flow left Sagar stranded on a rock midstream. Thereby, being swept away inside the waterfall.

Some tourists as well as locals tried to rescue him but failed.

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

According to another news report, the officials of Machkunda police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to rescue the YouTuber. However, they could not trace him.

