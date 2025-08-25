Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)

Screengrab from the X video which caputured the incident | X/Manas Muduli

A 22-year-old YouTuber, Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, went missing after being swept away by a strong current at Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, Odisha. The incident was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

The video is reportedly from Koraput, where a YouTuber was swept away by strong currents at Duduma Waterfall.



People must exercise extreme caution while filming and never put their lives at risk.



Such a tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/8hHemeWv2e — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) August 24, 2025

According to a news report by India Today, the victim identified as Sagar had travelled to Koraput along with his friend Abhijit Behera from Cuttack to shoot videos of prominent tourist spots for his YouTube channel. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Sagar was recording reels using a drone camera at the waterfall.

The news report also mention that the authorities of the Machakunda dam had released approximately 2,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area, after an alert issued to residents downstream. The sudden surge in water flow left Sagar stranded on a rock midstream. Thereby, being swept away inside the waterfall.

Some tourists as well as locals tried to rescue him but failed.

According to another news report, the officials of Machkunda police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to rescue the YouTuber. However, they could not trace him.