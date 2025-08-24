WATCH: DRDO Successfully Tests Integrated Air Defence Weapon System, Engages Multiple Targets Off Odisha Coast | X/@rajnathsingh

Odisha: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday carried out the maiden flight test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), demonstrating its ability to neutralise multiple aerial threats.



The tests took place on August 23 at around 12:30 pm off the coast of Odisha.



Multi-Layered System Proves Operational Capability



According to the Ministry of Defence, IADWS is a fully indigenous multi-layered air defence system integrating the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). Its integrated operation is controlled by a Centralised Command and Control Centre developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory. VSHORADS and DEW have been developed by the Research Centre Imarat and the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.

During the flight tests, three targets were simultaneously engaged and destroyed, including two high-speed fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and a multi-copter drone. The QRSAM, VSHORADS and DEW intercepted them at varying ranges and altitudes. Range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur confirmed that all weapon components performed as intended. Senior DRDO scientists and representatives of the Armed Forces witnessed the trials.



Defence Minister Congratulates DRDO Teams



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces and the industry for the successful trial. In a post on X, he said, “The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha… This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”

Secretary of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also lauded the teams involved, calling the trials a major step towards building robust indigenous air defence systems.