 'Imagine If Congress Govt....,' Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Govt's Taliban Outreach
Muttaqi is on a week-long visit to India, from October 9 to 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Jairam Ramesh, slammed the Modi government for its outreach to the Taliban. | X

New Delhi: Congress MP and party General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, slammed the Modi government for its outreach to the Taliban and questioned what the reaction of the BJP and its ecosystem would have been in case a Congress Government had reached out to the Taliban while being in power.

"Imagine if a Congress Government had reached out to the Taliban in the manner in which the Modi Government has done: what the reaction of the BJP and its ecosystem would have been," Congress MP said in a post on X.

Muttaqi's visit began with a controversy as Indian women journalists were reportedly barred from attending the Afghan FM press conference at the Afghan Embassy on Friday.

Muttaqi's visit began with a controversy as Indian women journalists were reportedly barred from attending the Afghan FM press conference at the Afghan Embassy on Friday.

The incident drew heavy backlash from the Opposition, which questioned the BJP's stance on women's rights.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, "Mr. Modi, when you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them."

"In our country, women have the right to equal participation in every space. Your silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on has clarified that it had no involvement in the press interaction held by Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday.

"MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

