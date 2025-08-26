On-Duty For 16 Hours, 'Sleepwalking' Security Guard Falls On Tracks At Ragigudda Metro Station In Bengaluru; Watch What Happens Next!

Working For 16 Hours Straight, Security Guard Falls On Tracks While 'Sleepwalking' At Ragigudda Metro Station In Bengaluru; WATCH VIDEO | X @bykarthikreddy

Bengaluru: A security guard posted at Ragigudda Metro Station of Bengaluru's yellow line faced a terrifying incident when he fell accidentally on the tracks of the metro while being on duty. The 52-year-old security guard, who was walking on the platform as part of his job, was hardly in his senses. He kept walking at the edge of the platform and slipped on the tracks below before realizing anything. He did not suffer any injuries and was rescued immediately by a passenger.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV footage and is now going viral on the Internet. The video shows the security guard walking with his eyes closed on platform number two of the Ragigudda Metro Station. He comes to his senses when his leg slips at the edge of the platform.

WATCH VIDEO:

Guard at Ragigudda Station falls on metro track part of Yellow Line



A source from BMRCL, quoted in TheHindu says, the guard had been on duty for 16 hours & had short rest. pic.twitter.com/UpnHGIbTa2 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) August 26, 2025

The terrified guard fell on the tracks and quickly cried for help. Soon, the security guard on platform number one activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting off power to the track.

A passenger present on the platform quickly rushed to help the guard and pulled him upwards. Due to activating the emergency trip switch, the metro services were halted and disrupted for about six minutes.

According to the report by The Hindu, the security guard was said to be on duty for more than 16 hours and rested for a short time before reporting back to work.

BMRCL Officials Opened Up

A Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official told The Hindu that the guard was relieved from duty soon after the incident, and an internal inquiry has been initiated to determine how such extended shifts were allowed. The station manager has also been questioned regarding this issue.

Netizens Reaction:

Netizens are demanding to cut off the long duty hours of security guards in the comments section of the now viral video.

One user wrote, "Security guards jobs should be made 9 hrs only with an hour of break. Making security guards work for 12 hrs is inhuman, the govt should make it mandatory for companies to have contracts with only those agencies who provide week-offs & have 9 hr work policy with PF and ESI cover."

Security guards jobs should be made 9 hrs only with an hour of break. Making security guards work for 12 hrs is inhuman, the govt should make it mandatory for companies to have contracts with only those agencies who provide week offs & have 9 hr work policy with PF and ESI cover. — Namo 3.0 (@Hey_Yar_ri_adu) August 26, 2025

Below minimum wages and long hours . Story of majority of Indian workforce of 42 crores and counting. This never becomes issue in elections. — Petty-Mind-24x7 (@sandeepbadoni20) August 26, 2025

While other commented, "Below minimum wages and long hours . Story of majority of Indian workforce of 42 crores and counting. This never becomes issue in elections."