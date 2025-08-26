Unlicensed Florida Dentist Allegedly Uses Superglue On Victim's Teeth To Attach Veneer; Arrested

X @unlimited_ls

A shocking incident is coming to light from Florida, where a woman was recently arrested after allegedly performing unlicensed dental work in multiple counties. The woman identified as Emely Martinez is a 35-year-old living in Pinellas County. Martinez allegedly used superglue to perform unlicensed dental work.

All You Need To Know:

It all started when Martinez promoted herself on social media as a veneer technician. She promised the customers of smile makeovers. Tables were turned for those customers who did not verify her certificate and fell for the trap, leaving them with infections and damaged teeth.

Martinez used to run a shop called Tapp Inn Beauty Bar in Pinellas Park, where she used to meet her customers. She used to offer full-mouth veneer treatments for a lesser cost than licensed dental services. According to investigators, Martinez used crazy glue to attach fake veneers.

What Did Police Say?

"She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers. And in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that," said Sgt. Windy Vater with the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Martinez’s victims were not aware that she wasn’t licensed. The unraveling began when two customers reported Martinez to the police this summer after they had complications, and Martinez refused to refund them.

“They were told by an actual dentist that the veneers that were placed in the victim’s mouth appear to have been done with Krazy Glue,” said Vater.

On average, a single veneer at a dentist’s office can cost between $900 and $1,500 per tooth. One victim paid Martinez $2,500 for the entire mouth.

It’s not the first time she’s been accused of this crime. In March, she was arrested on charges of unlicensed dental work in Hillsborough County, but she was released and performed the work on Pinellas County victims in June and July.