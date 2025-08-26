'1000 Calls, 5000 Messages': UP Patient Arrested For Harassing Woman Doctor Who Treated Her Months Ago At Lucknow Hospital

Representational Image

A patient who had received treatment several months ago at Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, sent over five thousand obscene messages to a female doctor and harassed her by making more than a thousand phone calls in a single day. When the female doctor, who works as an Assistant Professor at the hospital, refused his advances, the patient threatened her and also attempted a life-threatening attack. The victim, exhausted by the ordeal, informed the police about the deranged patient. The accused was arrested after a case was filed at Vibhutikhand police station registered.

According to Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh of Vibhutikhand police station, the accused Mahesh Tiwari is a resident of Basti. He has been arrested and sent to prison. Mahesh had undergone an operation at Lohiya Hospital several months ago. The female doctor was involved in his treatment. Mahesh had obtained the doctor's number during his treatment and began harassing her. The doctor told police that on 19th August, when she was leaving the OPD to go to her flat located some distance away, Mahesh Tiwari followed her. Whilst she was waiting for the lift in the apartment basement, Mahesh attempted to attack her from behind. A guard chased and caught him, handing him over to police. The police arrested the accused and sent him to prison.

The victim doctor revealed that Mahesh Tiwari had been harassing her for quite some time. The doctor had also lodged a complaint on the women's helpline 1090 on 12th May. Police had telephoned and counselled Mahesh. He remained quiet for a few days but then resumed the same behaviour. Mahesh was so obsessed that he would travel from Basti to Lucknow and stand outside the OPD waiting for the doctor, following her when she emerged. The doctor began to fear for her life due to Mahesh's behaviour, becoming afraid to venture out alone. When she returned from the hospital to her flat, she would take a guard from the OPD for security.