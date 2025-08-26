Video: Workers Escape Death As Massive Girder Crashes Into River Ganga In Prayagraj

Construction workers narrowly avoided a catastrophe when a massive girder plummeted into the River Ganga after the trailer carrying it overturned during bridge construction work in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The dramatic incident occurred at the Phaphamau barrage while work was underway on a new six-lane bridge. A trailer laden with a gigantic girder lost control as it climbed onto a temporary access bridge, causing the vehicle to overturn and the heavy girder to crash into the river below.

Fortunately, no workers were present at the spot when the accident happened, averting what could have been a major disaster. Phone camera footage of the terrifying incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the trailer toppled over.

The ₹1948 crore worth, 9.90-kilometre bridge is being built parallel to the existing Ganga bridge, extending from Malak Harhar to Stanley Road. Originally scheduled for completion by February 2024 ahead of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, the project has faced delays and received an extension until February 2025.

Construction company officials claim the bridge will now be ready by June 2026, five months ahead of their revised schedule. Construction company employees and officials had a narrow escape from what could have been a fatal accident.