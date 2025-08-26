 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Goose Tuesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 26, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Goose Tuesday Weekly Lottery August 26, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety