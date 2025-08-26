Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Apologises Over RSS Anthem Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | File Pic

Bengaluru: After reciting `RSS anthem' at the Assembly snowballed into a controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has apologised to the `INDI' partners of the Congress in Center and the party workers, `if he had hurt their feelings'.

Recently, while replying on the stampede issue near Chinnaswamy stadium, taking a dig at opposition leader R Ashok, D K Shivakumar had recited the first two stanzas of RSS anthem. While the BJP welcomed his vocabulary and knowledge of the RSS anthem, it left some of his detractors in his own Congress party red faced.

The issue was also discussed among Congress party's `INDI' partners at National level, where some expressed doubts that D K Shivakumar was soft peddling with Hindutva.

Reacting to the issue on Tuesday, Shivakumar said: ``I have not done anything wrong. However, if reciting the RSS anthem has hurt our `INDI' partners or my workers, I will be apologising for that,'' he said.

``My intention was not praising the RSS. When we are fighting someone, we should know about them also. While defending our Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, I told the house that I grew up under his training. When Ashok tried to pull my legs, I told him that I knew under which training he grew up and recited two stanzas of the RSS anthem. Without looking into the issue completely, they have just cut and pasted the anthem recital and made it a political issue,'' Shivakumar said.

Stating that he was a congressman since 1979, Shivakumar said that during his college days, both communists and right wing ABVP used to fight with him. ``Being a Political Science student, I have studied the history of Congress, BJP, RSS, Muslim League and Communist parties also. It is necessary for a politician to know everything. When Congress denied me the ticket, I contested independently, with the photos of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Though other political parties invited me, I never went anywhere. I know everyone who has hopped the parties, but I never did that,'' he said.

``If someone, without knowing my background, my commitment and philosophy politicize the issue, that is left to them. Even some of my colleagues are criticizing me. I will apologize to INDI alliance partners and not to anyone who is trying to politicize the issue. I am not scared of anyone,'' he added.

After D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the Assembly, MLC B K Hariprasad criticized it first and said that Shivakumar should apologize. Later, former minister K N Rajanna, who was recently removed from the cabinet said that the party took objections to anything he spoke but did not even ask Shivakumar for reciting RSS anthem. Even Ministers Sathish Jarkiholi and Priyank Kharge took objections for Shivakumar reciting the RSS anthem.