'Gandhi Family Is My God': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Apologises For Singing RSS Anthem In Assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | File Pic

Bengaluru: Days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress party's state chief D K Shivakumar recited a few lines from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Congress leader has apologised for his act.

"If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I feel I would like to seek an apology to all of them, but not because of political pressure," he said while addressing a press conference in the Legislative House.

Shivakumar defended that his act was not to praise BJP's ideological parent but to pull the leg of LoP in the Assembly and BJP leader R Ashoka. "I just commented and tried to pull their leg (BJP). Some of my friends are taking a political leap out of it and trying to use it, misuse it, and create confusion among the public," he said.

He further said that he joined the Congress during the 1980s after studying its background and that he will die as a Congressman, he said that the "Gandhi family is my god and I am their devotee."

Why DK Shivkumar Sang RSS Anthem?

Shivakumar reportedly sang the anthem on August 21 in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashoka, who had demanded his and the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara's resignation, alleging government negligence during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. A stampede took place during RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru on June 4 claiming 11 lives.

Shivaakumar also sought apologies from the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders as well, if their sentiments were hurt, but clarified that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, did not discuss the issue with him.