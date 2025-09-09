 Madhya Pradesh: Meet Of Commissioners, Collectors In Bhopal After Dussehra
The Chief Minister has directed the ministers to review the progress of work of their departments before the conference

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Meet Of Commissioners, Collectors In Bhopal After Dussehra | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A conference of commissioners and collectors will be held in the state capital after Dussehra. The inspectors general of police and superintendents of police will also participate in it.

The government is organising such a conference for the first time after the Mohan Yadav-led government was formed. The conference will discuss the future plans and vision documents.

The Chief Minister has directed the ministers to review the progress of work of their departments before the conference. After the covid-19 pandemic, such conferences of senior officials of the districts were stopped.

The government can have a picture of the conditions of the districts at such conferences. The upcoming conference will focus on the working plan for three years. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain supports such conferences.

At the conference, the districts will be given ranks on the basis of their performance so that how they are working on various issues may come to light. Besides, there will be a presentation of the innovative works done in the districts so that the plans of one district may be adopted in another.

Cleanliness campaign from Sept 17

A fortnight-long cleanliness campaign will be launched across the state from September 17. The drive will prioritize cleanliness activities in rural areas along with urban regions. Safai Mitra camps will be organised during the campaign will conclude on October 2.

