Indore: Two-Week FDP On ‘Emerging Trends In Teaching’ Starts At IIPS Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): International Institute of Professional Studies, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a two-week faculty development programme on “Emerging Trends in Teaching Learning and Evaluations for Professional Education” from July 20 to August 2.

The FDP will be inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai at 12.00 noon in IIPS on Thursday. DAVV registrar Prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma and IIPS director will share dais with him.

“This FDP will focus on developing curriculum as per blooms taxonomy, planning and delivering effective content, understanding and applying rubrics for assessment and integrating latest technology for effective learning.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Teenage Daughter From First Marriage

The FDP will enable skill enhancement for teachers in professional education so that they can upgrade themselves to meet the needs of NEP2020,” Tripathi said.

There will be expert sessions on various topics across the mentioned theme. Prof K Srinivas from NEIPA, IIM Trichy director Prof PK Singh, PRSU Prayagraj vice chancellor prof A.K.Singh, UGC former secretary Prof Rajnish Jain, and others will address the participants during the two-week programme.

International Institute of Professional Studies

Devi Ahilya University, Indore

(NAAC A+ Accredited)