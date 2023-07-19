Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Teenage Daughter From First Marriage

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has refused to accept her teenage daughter from her first marriage. The 14-year-old girl was rescued by Railway Childline and is currently under the protection of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

After the separation of parents, the mother remarried. The girl was feeling neglected in her stepfather's house. For this reason, she left home from Delhi. When the family was contacted after being rescued by Railway Childline in Bhopal, her mother refused to call the girl back home. “We are worried about the girl, she remains silent even at home. Now, she has left home.

You just let her stay with you for two to three years. When we feel right, we will come and take her,” her mother told Railway Childline over phone.

The girl was rescued four days back. A TT got suspicious after seeing the girl travelling alone in the train. He gave information on helpline number. After this, the girl was rescued and counselled at Bhopal station. Initially, the girl lied that she is from Mumbai and had gone out of the house for a walk. After several hours of conversation, she became comfortable and reveaoled the truth.

Efforts are underway by Bhopal Child Welfare Committee and Railway ChildLine to rehabilitate the girl in the family by calling the family to Bhopal and counsel them.

“We have explained to the mother that she has a responsibility towards the girl child and cannot leave her child like this. The parents have been called to Bhopal,” said CWC chairperson Jagruti Kirar.

