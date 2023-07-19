Bhopal: Retired BHEL Employee Duped Of ₹1.5 cr Being Harassed By Accused Even After FIR

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber cheats are not sparing some of the victims, even after duping them of their hard-earned money. The latest of such cases came to light, when an employee of the Bharat Heavy electricals limited (BHEL), based in Bhopal, was duped of Rs 1.5 crores by unidentified cyber fraudsters in October 2022.

The Cyber Cheats Demanding Money

Despite a probe being launched in the case and an FIR lodged against the accused on July 8, the cyber cheats are demanding money from the victim, named Abhijeet Sinha, who has approached the Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinaryanachari Mishra to complain about the issue.

When Free Press spoke to CP Mishra in this regard, he said that he has directed the Cyber officials as well as the Ayodhya Nagar police to look into the case and apprehend the accused as soon as possible.

Sinha Was Searching For Job Online

It is noteworthy that Sinha had retired from BHEL earlier, and was searching for a job online. In October 2022, he had received a phone call from an unknown number, and the caller offered him a job at a multinational company. When Sinha complied, the caller demanded money in the name of registration fee and other false pretexts. Till June 2023, Sinha gave him almost Rs 1.5 crores.

When he did not get the job, he demanded reimbursement of his money, but the fraudster went out of his touch and switched off his cell phone. He approached the Ayodhya Nagar police and the cyber cell thereafter.

