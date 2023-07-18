Bhopal: FIR Against BSP MLA Rambai In Damoh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against BSP MLA Rambai for creating ruckus at Patharia city council office, Damoh police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by president of Patharia city council Sundar Lal Vishwakarma. Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media, showing BSP MLA Rambai abusing the staff in Patharia city council office in Damoh district over allegations of bribery against her.

The video shows Rambai creating ruckus in the office as Vishwakarma's brother accused her of demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe. She lost her temper and snatched a gun from the gunman and threatened to attack Vishwakarma's brother. The BSP MLA was heard hurling abuses even as the municipal staff tried to pacify her and asked her to stop using foul language. SP Rakesh Kumar Singh said FIR had been registered against the MLA Rambai Parihar under Sections 353, 294,506 and 34 of IPC.

