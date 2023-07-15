MP: 16 Girls Missing From Hostel In Damoh After Students' Bathing Video Goes Viral

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In a sensational case, as many as 16 girls are reported to have gone missing from a residential hostel in Damoh. A missing complaint has been filed by the assistant warden of the hostel. Interestingly, this is the same hostel from where a video of 16 minor girls taking a bath went viral on the social media.

The incident was reported at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Hostel in Pathariya of Damoh. The warden and assistant warden of the hostel have been accused of making videos of girl students going viral while taking bath. At present, the committee constituted by the Collector is probing the matter.

Video Went Viral On Thursday

An objectionable video of minor girls going viral came to the fore on Thursday. After the case, the guardians of the hostel girl students reached the Superintendent of Police and also handed over the memorandum. They demanded action against the present warden Usha and her husband along with the cook who made the video viral.

The Cook Of The Hostel Made The Video

The parents alleged that the husband of the warden Usha Karkare also lives in the hostel where their girls are living, while men are prohibited from staying in the girls' residential school hostel. At the same time, the parents also alleged that Varsha Patel, the cook of the hostel, made the video while the girls were taking bath, and the voice in the viral video is also that of Varsha Patel.

Parents Submitted The Memorandum

The parents also said that the husband of Usha Karkare, a ward of the hostel, looks at the girls in an objectionable manner while changing clothes. Not only this, despite having a bathroom in the hostel, they are asked to take baths in the open. The guardians who gave the memorandum have also presented the CD of Dwarka Karkare's stay in the hostel to the Superintendent of Police. The parents have demanded action in this matter by filing a complaint in the Child Welfare Commission as well. At present, the police are probing the matter.