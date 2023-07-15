 Bhopal Youth Drowns In Amargarh Waterfalls While Picnicking With Friends
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth allegedly drowned while bathing in Amargarh waterfall on Friday evening. He had come with his friends for a picnic and they all were bathing in waterfalls when he was swept away by strong water current.The forest department and police rushed to the spot for rescue, but haven't attained any success yet.

According to the information, Akash Jaiswal, Ankit Jaiswal, Harsh Rai, Aditya Bhadauria, Seema Suman, Domnik Topo had come to Amargarh waterfall by car for a picnic. The youths were playing water and taking a bath, when 28-year-old Akash Jaiswal-- a resident of Minal Residency Bhopal waterfall. was swept by the strong current and drowned.

The rescue team swung into action, however it is struggling to locate the victim due to heavy rains.

